ALTON - The Alton Fire and Police Departments responded to a serious crash in the 700 block of Central Avenue after a 911 call at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday.

A motorist struck a retaining wall and two were injured. One was transported by ARCH Medical Services to a St. Louis hospital and the other to Alton Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The person transported by ARCH had possible head-related injuries and the vehicle was a Chevy Equinox, the fire department said. The vehicle appeared to be a total loss from the crash.