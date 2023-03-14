JERSEY COUNTY - Two individuals were airlifted by helicopter to St. Louis hospitals in a serious crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 67 near Delhi Road in Jersey County.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns provided the following report about the accident:

"One vehicle crossing Highway 67 heading eastbound across the four lanes of traffic was struck by another vehicle, traveling northbound on Highway 67," he said. "A 63-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman were flown to St. Louis area hospitals. A 59-year-old man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

"Two helicopters and three ambulances were called to the scene. Betsy Anne Fire Department and Jersey Community Hospital - Ambulance were first on the scene with Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies. The Jerseyville Police Department also assisted. The crash is still under investigation by the Jersey County Sheriff’s office."

Sheriff Manns also remarked this marked the fourth time that helicopters have been summoned to a major crash in Jersey County in the last two weeks.

"Jersey County Sheriff’s Office prays for the recovery of the victims and wants to remind everyone to pay close attention and be cautious when traveling our roadways," he said.

