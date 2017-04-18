ALTON - At least two men are in custody following a police chase Monday afternoon, which continued into Missouri.



Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said the chase resulted from an undercover drug operative calling for assistance during an operation at James Killion Park at Salu. The alleged drug dealer then escaped in the passenger seat of a silver Pontiac, which traveled to 20th Street, to Highway 67 and then crossed the Clark Bridge. Alton ceased pursuit at the Lewis Bridge in St. Charles County, which spans the Missouri River.

"It was the watch commander's decision to continue that pursuit," Simmons said. "We would have called it if it had posed any sort of danger to people, or if schools were letting out."

After abandoning the pursuit, Simmons said the driver and suspect made their way deeper into Missouri, where they were subsequently involved in what he described as a "fender bender." They were then taken into custody by Missouri authorities.

Currently, Simmons said the Alton Police Department are securing warrants for both the alleged drug dealer and the driver, who Simmons said will be charged with aggravated fleeing from police.

Speeds during the chase were relatively low, Simmons said.

