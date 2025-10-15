CHICAGO – Two Illinois Lottery players are now millionaires after each snagged a $1 million prize in Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing. The winning tickets were purchased at retailers in Rochelle and Colona, where excitement is running high among employees and customers alike.

The first $1 million winning ticket was bought at Shell, located at 1350 Cleveland Road in Colona. The second $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Road Ranger, located at 890 East Highway 38 in Rochelle.

Both tickets matched all five of the main numbers — 13, 16, 18, 20, and 27 — in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, missing only the Powerball number, 10, to win the game’s second-highest prize of $1 million.

Employees at both locations were thrilled by the news.

“Stop it! Are you serious?,” gasped Mellissa, manager at the Colona Shell, when she heard the news. She quickly shared it with a nearby coworker, who shouted, “We did!? No way! That’s awesome!”

Over in Rochelle, the reaction was just as ecstatic. “Are you kidding me!?,” exclaimed Rachel, the manager at Road Ranger. When she told the team, they all started cheering.

Photo Courtesy: Shell gas station at 1350 Cleveland Road in Colona, where a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold. (Google Maps)

This is also a big win for the retailers that sold the winning tickets, as the stores will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. That means a bonus of $10,000 for both Rochelle’s Road Ranger and Colona’s Express Lane.

These wins mark the 10th and 11th time in 2025 that Illinois lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball.

The lucky winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to write their name on the back of the winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Monday, October 13 at 9:59 PM CT – and the jackpot is now a whopping $258 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Power Play feature for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Powerball game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

