CHICAGO — Two Illinois iLottery players struck it big last night, each scoring a staggering prize of $1?million or more.

One lucky online player won a whopping $1,742,056 jackpot playing Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, a FastPlay progressive jackpot game exclusive to the Illinois Lottery. The jackpot starts at $75,000 and increases with every ticket sold across the state—both in-store and online—until someone wins.

This is the 10th time a player has taken home a prize of $1 million or more with Ultimate Diamond Jackpot since the game launched in May 2024. So far this year, nearly 693,000winning tickets have been sold, awarding more than $46.2 million in prizes to players statewide.

The second big iLottery winner won a cool $1 million prize playing Lotto. The winner matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Monday, August 4 drawing: 2-7-12-15-25-29.

This marks the fifth time in 2025 that a Lotto player has won $1 million or more. So far this year, over four million winning Lotto game ticketshave been sold, with total prize payouts surpassing $28.5 million to lucky players across Illinois.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The estimated jackpot for the upcoming Thursday, August 7 drawing is $13.4 million.

Tickets for both Ultimate Diamond Jackpot and Lotto are available in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

