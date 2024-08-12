BELLEVILLE — The identities of a Belleville woman and child who were killed Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a home were released Monday by authorities.

Shavonne Green, 35, and Torianna Bohanna, 4, were pronounced dead at the scene in the 100 block of South 8th Street, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Green was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m., and Bohanna at 11:46 a.m., Dye said.

On August 11, 2024, at approximately 9:11 a.m., Belleville Police responded to the 100 block of South 8th Street following reports of a vehicle collision that resulted in a structure fire. Upon arrival, officers found a fully involved structure fire and managed to rescue one juvenile male from the building. However, Green and Bohanna were located deceased inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.

Preliminary information at the scene indicated that a person of interest fled on foot. Belleville Police, along with several assisting agencies, quickly canvassed the area. The suspect was seen entering a wooded area off South 29th Street near Otto Street. Law enforcement set a perimeter to conduct search operations and notified area residents via the Code Red alert system, advising them to shelter in place. A Facebook post was also made to identify the person of interest in case he escaped the perimeter.

Preliminary investigations have identified Matthew K. Thomas as a person of interest.

A citizen later reported seeing the suspect near Dollar Tree at 5831 Belleville Crossing. Police arrived within seconds and took the person of interest into custody. The individual will be held at Belleville Police Department pending further investigation. Authorities have stated that no additional suspects are being sought in connection with this case.

Additional information will be released as appropriate.

