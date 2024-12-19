



BENTON – A district court judge sentenced two Houston, Texas, men to federal prison for burglarizing pharmacies of controlled substances in Casey, Illinois, and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

McKindley V. Allen, 32, and DaLeon J. Fontennet, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and attempted burglary involving controlled substances.

Both defendants were sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment.

“Damaging and burglarizing locally-owned pharmacies that provide vital healthcare services impair rural communities, and leave residents and employees without reliable support,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “The defendants were only concerned with lining their own pockets with controlled substances and drug proceeds and had no regard for the destruction left for the communities to clean up.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to court documents, Allen and Fontennet unlawfully entered a pharmacy in Casey with intent to steal controlled substances in December 2023 by using a Sawzall to cut through the exterior wall. In January, the pair burglarized a pharmacy in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and took more than 16,000 pills. Fontennet admitted to also burglarizing a pharmacy in Murphysboro, Illinois.

“DEA has seen a surge in burglaries of controlled substances at independent, non-chain pharmacies, which rips at the core of communities across this country” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph Dixon, head of Drug Enforcement Administration investigations in southern Illinois. “With the sentencing of these two criminals, DEA demonstrates its steadfast commitment to the American public and sends a clear message to those who engage in these types of egregious acts.”

After burglarizing the pharmacies, Allen admitted to conspiring with others to distribute the stolen oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine.

DEA St. Louis led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Hudson prosecuted the case.

#

More like this: