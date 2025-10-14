ALTON – An Alton man accused of leading police on two high-speed chases within days of each other faces multiple felony charges.

Joshua J. Butkovich, 45, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 10, 2025 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of aggravated fleeting or attempting to elude a peace officer, both Class 4 felonies.

Butkovich allegedly failed to obey visual or audible signals from police to stop his vehicle on two separate occasions – first on Oct. 4, then again on Oct. 9, 2025. He was reportedly found in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine during the second incident.

The state’s petition to deny Butkovich’s pretrial release from custody states that on Oct. 4, 2025, Butkovich was reportedly seen driving a convertible while his driver’s license had been revoked.

“When officers attempted a stop, he accelerated to 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, then over 100 mph on Homer Adams Parkway,” the petition states. “Officers terminated pursuit for public safety.”

Five days later on Oct. 9, officers observed Butkovich driving a motorcycle before he allegedly fled from another attempted police stop, reportedly reaching speeds of over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone while ignoring multiple stop signs in the area.

“He eventually drove over a curb and dropped the bike and was taken into custody,” the petition states.

Butkovich is described in the petition as a “flight risk and danger to the community,” noting that at the time of these latest offenses, he was out on pretrial release from a prior case of meth possession filed last year in Madison County.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Butkovich, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

