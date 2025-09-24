GREENVILLE - Two Greenville University students face Class X felony charges for child pornography after authorities allege they distributed an explicit image involving a minor.

Ricardo Castillo Cosano, 24, and Alessandro Parolin Romero, 18, both residing on the 300 block of East College Avenue in Greenville, have been charged. Authorities said both men, who are attending Greenville University from Spain, are accused of disseminating a photograph depicting a female minor under the age of 13 engaged in a sexual act with an adult male.

During a video conference appearance from the Bond County Jail, Cosano pleaded not guilty to the charge, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and requested a trial by jury. Romero also appeared via video conference, was appointed an attorney, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Greenville Police Department is handling the case.

Further proceedings are expected as the legal process continues.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

