Ricardo Castillo Cosano.

Alessandro Parolin Romero.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GREENVILLE - Two Greenville University students face Class X felony charges for child pornography after authorities allege they distributed an explicit image involving a minor.

Ricardo Castillo Cosano, 24, and Alessandro Parolin Romero, 18, both residing on the 300 block of East College Avenue in Greenville, have been charged. Authorities said both men, who are attending Greenville University from Spain, are accused of disseminating a photograph depicting a female minor under the age of 13 engaged in a sexual act with an adult male.

Article continues after sponsor message

During a video conference appearance from the Bond County Jail, Cosano pleaded not guilty to the charge, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and requested a trial by jury. Romero also appeared via video conference, was appointed an attorney, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Greenville Police Department is handling the case.

Further proceedings are expected as the legal process continues.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Illinois Libraries To Stock Life-Saving Opioid Reversal Medication
Sep 15, 2025
Daughter Seeks Funeral Aid For Navy Vet Eldon Butch Joplin
Aug 18, 2025
Local Students Named To Greenville University Spring 2025 Dean's List
May 21, 2025
Greenville University Honors The Class Of 2025
May 17, 2025

 