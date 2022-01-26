ST. LOUIS - Students from Glen Carbon, Collinsville, and Greenville who are full-time undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the fall 2021 dean's list.

The students are:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Libby Bateman, Dietetics (Glen Carbon)

Article continues after sponsor message

Nick MacLaughlin, Business Administration (Glen Carbon)

Trinity Pfalzgraf, Pre-Nursing Studies (Collinsville)

Rylee Pickett, Speech-Language Pathology (Greenville)

Dean’s list honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the semester. More than 230 students appear on the fall 2021 dean's list.

More like this:

Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Senator Harriss Announces Internship Opportunity for Undergraduate Students
Mar 12, 2025
Severe Winds Cause Power Line Malfunctions For Short Period In Edwardsville and Glen Carbon
Mar 5, 2025
Ed/Glen JSC International Women’s Trivia Night: Celebrating Women’s Achievements and Empowerment
Mar 3, 2025
Rep. Amy Elik Hosting Mobile Office Hours in Glen Carbon
Feb 18, 2025

 