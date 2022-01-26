Two Glen Carbon Students, Collinsville and Greenville Students On Fontbonne U. Dean's List
ST. LOUIS - Students from Glen Carbon, Collinsville, and Greenville who are full-time undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the fall 2021 dean's list.
The students are:
Libby Bateman, Dietetics (Glen Carbon)
Nick MacLaughlin, Business Administration (Glen Carbon)
Trinity Pfalzgraf, Pre-Nursing Studies (Collinsville)
Rylee Pickett, Speech-Language Pathology (Greenville)
Dean’s list honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the semester. More than 230 students appear on the fall 2021 dean's list.
