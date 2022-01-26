Two Glen Carbon Students, Collinsville and Greenville Students On Fontbonne U. Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - Students from Glen Carbon, Collinsville, and Greenville who are full-time undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. The students are: Libby Bateman, Dietetics (Glen Carbon) Article continues after sponsor message Nick MacLaughlin, Business Administration (Glen Carbon) Trinity Pfalzgraf, Pre-Nursing Studies (Collinsville) Rylee Pickett, Speech-Language Pathology (Greenville) Dean’s list honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the semester. More than 230 students appear on the fall 2021 dean's list. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending