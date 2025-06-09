SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings today announced a total of $4.4 million in funding through the release of two Section 319(h) Grant Program Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to address nonpoint source (NPS) pollution. Illinois EPA is seeking proposals for both watershed-based planning projects as well as watershed-based plan implementation projects to prevent, eliminate, or reduce water quality impairments to Illinois’ surface and groundwater resources.

“Illinois EPA’s Section 319 program enables us to prioritize projects in areas where nonpoint source pollution is a significant cause of impairment in local watersheds,” said Acting Director Jennings. “Projects focused on the development of a watershed management plan, or the eventual implementation of such plans are essential to addressing and improving water quality throughout Illinois.”

NPS pollution is caused by rainfall or snowmelt moving over and through the grand. As the runoff moves, it picks up and carries away natural and human-made pollutants, eventually depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, and groundwater.

Illinois EPA receives federal funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act to implement the Section 319(h) Grant Program. The $4.4 million will be split, with up to $400,000 to fund watershed-based planning projects, and up to $4 million to fund watershed-based plan implementation projects. This includes a total of up to $250,000 for Education and Information projects, $150,000 for Monitoring projects, and $3,600,000 for Best Management Practice projects. Actual funding depends on the final U.S. EPA budget approved by Congress and the allocation awarded to Illinois.

The Notice of Funding Opportunities and additional information can be found at on Illinois EPA’s Nonpoint Source Grants webpage. Applications for the Section 319(h) Grant program will be accepted through 1:00 PM (CDT) on July 23, 2025. Applicants must apply through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

