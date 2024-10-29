GRANITE CITY - Two St. Louis residents face felony charges after stealing thousands in sports store merchandise, hijacking a police car, and more.

Theodore Barnett, 44, and Crisshay A. Shell, 27, both of St. Louis, were both charged with the following: Armed violence (Class X felony) Vehicular hijacking (Class 1 felony) Retail theft over $300 (Class 3 felony) Resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

Barnett was additionally charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Both individuals were involved in a theft from Hibbett Sports in Granite City. The situation escalated after the would-be getaway car got stuck, leading to a police vehicle hijacking and battery of an officer.

Petitions were filed to deny pretrial release for both Barnett and Shell, which describe the incident as follows:

“Officers responded to a report of a male and female suspect stealing from Hibbett Sports,” the petition states. “A witness observed the suspect attempt to flee with over $3,000 in merchandise, but in doing so lodged their van on a parking lot median. Both co-defendants tried to free the vehicle and escape.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The petition clarifies the van was being driven by Shell, who was attempting to dislodge it from the median when officers arrived at the scene. While she was placed in custody, Barnett “ran to the parked police vehicle and entered the driver's seat, shifting it in reverse and attempting to flee.”

“An officer intervened and placed the police vehicle back in park, and Barnett began to strike the officer with a closed fist,” the petition continues. “Shell then entered the passenger seat of the police vehicle as the officer struggled with Barnett. Additional officers arrived on scene and both suspects were detained.”

Officers later found a handgun in the suspects' van, and the petition states they “each would have had access to it during the attempted flight.”

Both Shell and Barnett have extensive criminal histories, according to Madison County court records. Shell has a list of prior charges including first degree robbery, armed criminal action, weapon and drug-related charges.

Barnett’s criminal history dates back to 1999, when he was convicted of 2nd degree burglary. Among the other charges filed against him in the years since are burglary, theft, robbery, weapon charges, and much more, mostly filed in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

Both of these latest cases against Shell and Barnett were presented by the Granite City Police Department. Both were ordered remanded to jail and currently remain in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: