JERSEYVILLE – Two Jerseyville residents have been charged with mob action in separate but related Madison County criminal cases.

Randall W. Barnes, 35, and Saranda R. Green, 29, both of Jerseyville, were each charged with a Class 4 felony count of mob action on Jan. 23, 2025.

On Dec. 17, 2024, the two allegedly worked together in approaching someone’s vehicle before attempting to force entry and “threatening to batter the victim,” according to court documents.

Both cases were presented by the Alton Police Department, and both Barnes and Green were granted pretrial release from custody.

Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

