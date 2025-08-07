GRANITE CITY – Two Granite City men have been charged with felony weapon offenses after allegedly possessing loaded handguns without valid Firearm Owners’ Identification (FOID) cards.

Joshua E. Smith, 20, of Granite City, was charged on July 29, 2025 with aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony) and aggravated assault (a Class A misdemeanor).

Smith allegedly unlawfully possessed a Glock 19 9mm handgun which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense on May 14, 2025. His possession of the weapon was illegal given his lack of a currently valid FOID card.

Smith was additionally accused of displaying the weapon “in a threatening manner” towards another individual, resulting in the assault charge. The Hartford Police Department presented the case against Smith, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

Another Granite City man was charged in an unrelated case on July 30, 2025, with aggravated unlawful possession of weapons, a Class 4 felony.

34-year-old Anthony N. Wigfall is accused of unlawfully possessing a Taurus 9mm handgun on July 11, 2025. Wigfall also did not have a valid FOID card, making it illegal for him to possess the firearm, which was reportedly uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense.

Wigfall’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was also ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

