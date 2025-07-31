GRANITE CITY – Domestic battery cases filed against two Granite City residents include a woman accused of battering a pregnant victim and a man charged with attacking an elderly family member.

Iraesha J. Oliver, 28, of Granite City, was charged on July 22, 2025 with one count each of aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On July 21, 2025, Oliver allegedly caused bodily harm to the victim, who was pregnant at the time of the offense, by striking them about the head with her hands and grabbing the victim’s hair.

Oliver’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. She was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Under the conditions of her release, Oliver is ordered to have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim in this case at all times. She was also ordered to refrain from entering or remaining at the victim’s residence and cannot possess any firearms while on pretrial release.

Kayvon P. Vahdat, 20, also of Granite City, was charged in a separate case filed on July 21, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Vahdat reportedly struck an individual 60 years of age or older in the face, causing a laceration on July 19, 2025. According to charging documents, the victim in this case was a household or family member of Vahdat.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Vahdat, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

