GRANITE CITY – Two men from Granite City face the same set of criminal charges in two unrelated cases of domestic battery filed on the same day.

Robert L. Moore, 55, of Granite City, was charged on June 9, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On June 6, 2025, Moore allegedly strangled a household or family member and struck the victim in the eye.

A petition from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to deny Moore’s pretrial release states Moore became violent with the victim during a verbal dispute, striking them in the eye, strangling the victim, and threatening to kill them. The petition adds the victim was seen with injuries consistent with their description of the attack.

Article continues after sponsor message

The petition also states that Moore “has a pending domestic battery case out of St. Clair County involving the same victim.” A report of Moore’s criminal history shows multiple prior convictions for battery out of St. Clair County dating back to 1996.

In a separate case also filed on June 9, 2025, David S. Campbell, 41, also of Granite City, faces the same set of charges: a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Campbell is accused of striking a household or family member in the face with a door on April 16, 2025, causing a laceration to the victim’s mouth and damaging the front exterior door of a Granite City residence.

The cases against Moore and Campbell were both presented by the Granite City Police Department. Moore currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail; while Campbell was granted pretrial release from custody, the State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to impose additional conditions on his release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: