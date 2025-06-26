COLLINSVILLE – One Collinsville man faces a felony for driving under the influence and more while another is charged with unlawful weapon possession in a separate case.

Devante D. Jenkins, 32, of Collinsville, was charged on June 18, 2025 with one count of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony, and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, both Class A misdemeanors.

On May 22, 2025, Jenkins allegedly drove a 2019 Dodge Ram on Bluff Road in Collinsville while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. His actions reportedly endangered two child passengers who were present in his vehicle at the time of the incident. His driving privileges had also previously been revoked or suspended.

The case against Jenkins was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he was ordered released from custody.

Another Collinsville man was charged in an unrelated case with a weapons offense. Bennie B. McClellan, 40, was charged on June 20, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

McClellan is accused of unlawfully carrying a Glock 17 handgun in his vehicle which was loaded, uncased, and immediately accessible on May 22, 2025. McClellan’s possession of the weapon was unlawful as he had no currently valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card, nor a valid Concealed Carry License (CCL).

The Illinois State Police presented the case against McClellan, who was also ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

