ALTON – Two Alton residents face felony charges in similar but separate cases of unlawful weapon possession.

Jamorlyn D. Pearson, 18, of Alton, was charged on May 7, 2025, with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons, a Class 4 felony.

On May 5, 2025, Pearson allegedly carried a “six-shot revolver” on his person, which was unlawful as an individual under 21 years of age and “not engaged in lawful activities under the Wildlife Code.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Pearson, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

Floyd F. Chaney, 28, of Alton, was also charged on May 7, 2025, with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

On April 24, 2025, Chaney allegedly possessed a Glock 17 handgun which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense. According to court documents, Chaney’s possession of the pistol was unlawful as he had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

Chaney’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

