ALTON – Two Alton residents face felony charges in separate cases of home invasion and domestic battery.

Phillip M. Schuyler, 39, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 12, 2025 with one count each of home invasion (a Class X felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

Schuyler allegedly entered the victim’s Alton residence without legal authority, knowing the victim was present, and intentionally caused injury to the home’s occupant. He reportedly struck the victim in the head, causing a laceration.

According to the state’ petition to deny Schuyler’s pretrial release from custody, the victim reported that Schuyler forced his way into their residence and started destroying their property before striking the victim repeatedly. Officers observed property damage within the residence and injuries to the victim’s head which were “consistent with being struck.”

The petition adds Schuyler was out on pretrial release from a prior felony case filed earlier this year, and had been ordered to have no contact with this victim.

Another Alton man, 23-year-old Patrian T. Carter, was charged in an unrelated case on Sept. 11, 2025 with a Class X felony count of home invasion. Carter was additionally charged with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and criminal damage to property (a Class A misdemeanor).

A separate petition was filed to deny Carter’s pretrial release from custody. The petition states Carter forcibly entered the victim’s residence on June 15, 2025 “by breaking through a window, damaging property, and physically assaulting” the victim, “including strangulation, before fleeing the scene.”

The victim in this case also suffered “visible injuries, including facial swelling, a cut eyebrow, and a busted lip,” according to the petition, which adds Carter has a “history of domestic violence” including a 2024 Alton Police arrest for domestic battery.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against Schuyler and Carter, both of whom were ordered remanded to jail for their initial appearances in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

