KINCADE SOUTH FORK 32, METRO EAST LUTHERAN-MADISON 6: A pair of final-quarter touchdowns broke open a close game as Salt Fork defeated Metro East Lutheran-Madison 32-6 Saturday morning at Sam Dymas Memorial Field at Madison High School.

The game was the Prairie State Conference opener for both teams; the Knights fell to 0-3 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Dawson Williams led the Ponies with 23 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown while Seth Foster was 8-for-15 for 142 yards and a touchdown. Zachary Bosarth led the Knights with three carries for 17 yards on the ground and Damien James was 5-for-12 for 104 yards and a touchdown, a 64-yard strike to Caleb Jones in the second term to pull the Knights to 16-6.

Jared Thomas had five catches for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Ponies; Jones had two catches for 65 yards and Kam Williams had two catches for 41 yards for MEL-Madison.

The Knights travel to East Alton-Wood River for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff at Wood River's Memorial Stadium.

