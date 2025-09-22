FAIRMONT CITY - Two people died in a fiery crash Friday night, Sept. 19, 2025, on Illinois Route 162 near Pontoon Beach in Madison County, authorities said.

The collision occurred on Sept. 19, 2025, between Interstate 255 and Route 157. Witnesses reported that both victims were trapped inside the vehicle as flames quickly engulfed the wreckage.

Firefighters from Mitchell and Long Lake responded and worked alongside other emergency personnel. Despite their efforts, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Illinois State Police was called to assist police with traffic at the scene. A crash reconstruction team was brought in to assist.

The Madison County coroner’s office will release the names of the victims once their families have been notified.

Officials have not released details on the cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

