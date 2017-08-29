JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Illinois State Police have two registered sex offenders in custody for allegedly violating registration laws after arrests last week.

Matthew A. Yost and Timothy J. Anderson, 26, were charged with sex offender registry non-compliance on Aug. 24, 2017.

Yost was charged with living in Meadowbrook in Madison County while maintaining an address at 16527 Indian Lake Road in Jersey County.

Anderson was charged with not registering with the Jersey County Sheriff's Office within three days of obtaining new employment.

Logan S. Vaillancourt was also arrested on Aug. 23, 2017, in Jersey County and was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The charge stemmed from unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing alprazolam, a controlled substance.

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said Jersey County has one of the lowest residency rates of registered sex offenders in the State of Illinois because of continued enforcement efforts.

“We have approximately 6.5 registered sex offenders per 10,000 residents,” he said. “By comparison, Greene County has approximately 15.2 per 10,000, Macoupin County with 14.2 per 10,000 and Madison at 14.6 per 10,000. Even with one of the the lowest rates in the state, our local law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their enforcement of the restrictions of these offenders.

“Both the Jerseyville Police Department and the Jersey County Sheriff's Department have an officer that is dedicated to the monitoring of our resident offenders. With consistent enforcement and strict punishment for sex offender violations, we have made Jersey County a less desirable place to live for registered sex offenders. This in turn gives piece of mind to our residents and their families. As well as making Jersey County a destination for young families looking to move here for a safe place to raise their kids.”

