SOUTH ROXANA - On August 30, 2016, the South Roxana Police responded to a call of an alleged home invasion in the 200 block of Illinois Avenue and they observed what they thought was abnormal behavior and requested Police Chief Bob Coles respond.

The residents claimed that two men broke into the residence with weapons in hand and battered a female, then fled from the residence. Kailee Irvin was located hiding in the residence, South Roxana Police said.

A search of the residence revealed more 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, firearm, and other items consistent with the sale and delivery of methamphetamine, South Roxana Police Chief Coles said.

The police department obtained charges today on Mathew “Chewy” Goheen and Irvin for Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine a Class X Felony.

Further investigation revealed Goheen was selling thousands of dollars of Methamphetamine a week from his residence and throughout the Madison County Area to include towns of Wood River, East Alton, Alton, Roxana, and Cottage Hills, Coles said.

Goheen suppliers for his drug sales were revealed and the South Roxana Police Department contacted the corresponding police department to handle the investigation.

Goheen was released from custody, then fled his residence while the police department awaited lab results on the methamphetamine.

Irvin and Goheen were both taken into custody and transported to the South Roxana Police Department for questioning. Irvin had an active warrant for her arrest at the time of the incident. Goheen’s dog “Kilo” was released to his mother’s care.

Goheen is currently lodged at the Madison County Jail on a bond revocation charge and has a current Delivery of Methamphetamine charge out of East Alton, IL. ,along with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Kailee Irvin is not in custody at this time, police said.

"I want to ensure the citizens of South Roxana this department is committed to helping the community remove the dangers of narcotics trafficking from our town," Police Chief Coles said. "With the citizen’s cooperation, we can work together to make this a better place to live.

"As the police chief, I am committed to the citizens of this town as I have served to help this community for the past 19 years. The police department, like many other smaller agencies, used to serve as a stepping stone and sort of recruitment for larger agencies. This is no longer the case with such an active and professional department. Our agency for serving such a smaller town is more active than a lot of other larger agencies in the area.

"I believe the police department we have currently is the best department which has ever served this town. With numerous surrounding other agencies offering better pay and benefits, I think it is a testament to the officer’s commitment to remain with our police department to deal with the community’s problems head on."

