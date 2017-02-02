EDWARDSVILLE – Two individuals – Timothy W. Elkins, Jr., 35, and Amy M. Elkins, were charged on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of child endangerment and nine misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

Both Timothy Elkins and Amy Elkins were given an address in the 400 block of North Main Street in New Douglas, Ill.

At 5:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Douglas Fire Department, and Staunton Area Ambulance Service responded to 406 N. Main St., New Douglas, Illinois, in reference to a report of an infant who was not breathing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene within minutes and began providing emergency care, which included cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The infant was rushed to Staunton Memorial Hospital, for continued emergency care, but could not be saved. The infant was identified as Timothy and Amy Elkins’ two-month-old son Matthew Elkins.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators responded to the home and initiated an investigation into the death. Officials with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were requested and are aiding in the investigative efforts.

The investigation has revealed that the extreme living conditions and environment that Matthew was living in contributed to his death. The home itself was in deplorable condition, Madison County Sheriff’s officials said. The home was boarded up by members of the New Douglas Building and Zoning Administration, pending condemnation proceedings. Eight other children living in the home were taken into protective custody.

The warrant and criminal information was issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set each parent’s bond at $125,000.00. Timothy and Amy are currently in custody at the Madison County Jail on the charges issued in this matter.

More like this: