SOUTH ROXANA - On October 7 at around 21:42 hours, the South Roxana Police Department stopped Randy Robbs for improper lane usage on Madison Avenue in South Roxana. Robbs' license was revoked at the time of the traffic stop for previous DUI convictions. The officer smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Robbs' person and Robbs failed field sobriety testing, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Robbs was placed under arrest for Driving While License Revoked and for Aggravated DUI. Robbs was released pending the review by the States Attorney’s Office to determine if Robbs was felony eligible for his charges.

Robbs is not in custody at this time.

In another case, Chad Cobb was charged with Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (2nd Subsequent Offense).

During an annual Sex Offender Verification check conducted by the South Roxana Police Department, it was determined Chad Cobb no longer lived at his registered Sex Offenders Address in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue. The current resident advised Cobb had moved out of the residence several months ago.

Cobb did not update his status with the police department. The case was forwarded to the Madison County State’s Attorney for review and his charges were obtained.

Cobb is believed to be staying in East Alton, Ill., and is not in custody at this time.

