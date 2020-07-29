EAST ALTON - A vehicle struck and snapped a telephone pole and overturned in the 600 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two occupants of the van had to be extricated and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. However, both were communicating verbally with first responders at the scene, a positive sign.

East Alton Police Department, East Alton Fire Department and two Alton Memorial ambulances responded to the scene.

No other information about the crash was yet available.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

