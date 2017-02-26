ROYAL LAKES - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route-159, a half-mile north of Illinois-138 at 3:01 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle was Rudolph Jackson, 52, Royal Lakes, IL., and passenger was Denita Hidden, 36, Gillespie, IL

Unit 1 in the crash was southbound on IL-159 a half mile north of IL-138 when Unit 1 left the roadway to the east. Unit 1 then proceeded to hit the ditch embankment, State Police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

After striking the embankment, Unit 1 struck a tree. Both the driver and passenger of Unit 1 were ejected from the vehicle. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by Survival Flight Helicopter Service and the passenger of Unit 1 was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance Service.

Both driver and passenger are expected to survive. Other agencies on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Bunker Hill Police Department, Bunker Hill Fire Department and Shipman Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been issued at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: