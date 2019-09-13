EDWARDSVILLE - Two Edwardsville seniors - Natalie Loveridge and Elizabeth Viox - were recently announced as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

"We are excited to announce that seniors Natalie Loveridge and Elizabeth Viox were recently announced as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program," Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said. "These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition."

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

