PEORIA - Edwardsville’s girls cross-country team had two girls close out their outstanding careers and several younger girls perform at an exceptional level at Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A State Meet.

Edwardsville's results go as follows: Abby Schrobligen, 66th (18:00); Melissa Spencer, 80th (18:09); Jaycie Hudson, 92nd (18:18); Abby Korak, 114th (18:29); Julianna Determan, 142nd (18:44); Maddie Miller, 169th (19:02); and Victoria Vegher, 174th (19:09).

Schrobligen, only a sophomore, posted the third-fastest time in Edwardsville girls’ school history Saturday at state.

Edwardsville head cross-country coach George Patrylak said Schrobligen has been consistent all season and finished strong in the regional, sectional and state meets.

Determan and Vegher closed out remarkable EHS cross-country careers at state. Determan was a state qualifier for four consecutive years, becoming only the second girl to do that. Vegher was an alternative selection as a freshman, so she traveled to state four consecutive years.

Spencer and Hudson’s times were good enough for the fifth and sixth fastest in EHS girls’ history.

Article continues after sponsor message

Freshman Korak with a time of 18:29, provides Patrylak with great hope for her future with three years left in her high school career. Hudson continued to improve all season long from a strong track and field season last year. Miller has been consistent in both track and field and cross-country since last year.

GIRLS CLASS 3A

TOP FIVE TEAMS AND AREA TEAMS

Naperville North, 115; Yorkville, 130; Minooka, 134; Downers Grove South, 245; LaGrange Lyons, 248; Edwardsville, 16th (387); O'Fallon, 21st (481)

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

Katelynn Hart, Glenbard West (16:31); Lindsey Payne, Glenbard West; Emily Shelton, Minooka; Mackenzie Callahan, Minooka; Brooke Wilson, Mount Prospect; Sarah Schmitt, Naperville North; Jocelyn Long, Barrington; Madison Marasco, Schaumberg; Isabelle Christiansen, Oswego; Emma Ehrhardt, Geneva

More like this: