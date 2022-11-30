EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober and there were two DUI arrests.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by The Edwardsville Police Department and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, Edwardsville Police Department also issued the following violations:

One uninsured motorist

Two speeding citations

One distracted driving citation

“Our Officers patrol year-round to keep motorists buckled up and impaired drivers off the roads,” said Lt. Barry Jones. “We do this to save lives and ensure all of us make it home safely at the end of the day.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

