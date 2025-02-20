EDWARDSVILLE - Every year, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) honors educators across the state, and this year, two Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 educators are among the recipients for 2025.

The awards program is divided into two categories – the “Illinois Teacher of the Year” cohort and the “Those Who Excel” awards. Within “Those Who Excel” are three different awards, including the Award of Excellence, the Award of Special Recognition, and the Award of Meritorious Service.

Congratulations to Lincoln Middle School instructional coach Maggie Dust and Leclaire Elementary second grade teacher Teryn Cross, who both received Special Recognition.

“We are incredibly proud to see these two outstanding educators receive well-deserved recognition for their dedication and impact on students,” said Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “Their commitment to excellence inspires those around them. We are grateful to have them as part of our district.”

The annual?Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards?celebrate incredible classroom teachers, administrators, teams, volunteers, and school support personnel who have made lasting impacts on the students, families, and fellow educators in their school communities. Find more information on the application process and awards in ISBE’s?Overview of Awards. ISBE will celebrate the awardees at a banquet on May 17.

