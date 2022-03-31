GREENFIELD - Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Green Street in Greenfield for a house fire at 12:26 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, and tragically two individuals died in the blaze. The two were an 11-month-female and a 77-year-old female, Greene County Coroner Danny Powell said Thursday night.

Powell said that when firefighters arrived at the scene the home was engulfed in flames. Three of the five people were rescued. One of those individuals suffered from smoke inhalation. Coroner Powell said he was called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. and pronounced the two victims dead at the scene.

Two law enforcement officers attempted to rescue those involved in the fire and were also taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Coroner Powell said he wasn't prepared to release the names of the victims because of notification of next of kin.

He described the fire deaths as "tragic," and "very sad."

Coroner Powell said the deaths riveted not only all of Greenfield but Greene County.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families," he said.

