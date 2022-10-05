HAMEL - The Illinois State Police reports today that two died in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

ISP says the accident took place at 7:56 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 4. Illinois Route 140 was closed in the I-55 area, ISP said. Illinois Route 4 was closed between I-55 and Illinois 143.

Two people inside an SUV died at the scene of the accident.

Multiple first responders were called to the accident scene. ISP conducted reconstruction work of the fatal crash. ISP reports the semi-truck struck the passenger side of the SUV and the driver of the semi was not seriously injured in the accident.

