MT. VERNON — At approximately 12:49 a.m. Sunday, July 27, 2025, officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, along with Littons Ambulance and the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 600 block of South 15th Street.

Upon arrival, authorities found several individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims were confirmed dead at the scene or shortly after, while five others were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Some were taken by ambulance, and others arrived by private means.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims pending family notification. Officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department acknowledged assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police in the investigation.

Assistant Chief Travis Chapman expressed condolences to the victims and their families and indicated that further updates will be provided as they become available.

