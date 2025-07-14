ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two people died late Sunday night, July 13, 2025, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ruby Lane and Illinois Route 3 near Dupo in St. Clair County, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. in Cahokia Heights, according to the Illinois State Police. An SUV was found off the roadway and may have rolled over during the incident. Authorities indicated there is a possibility that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The other vehicle involved was a pickup truck.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department is conducting an investigation, with assistance from the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team, which was called to the scene.

The Illinois State Police are leading the overall investigation into the crash.

More like this: