EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney issued charges Thursday to two St. Louis men for what has been described as a “smash and grab” robbery at Hudson Jewelers in Edwardsville on Jan. 6.

The two charged are Wayne M. Collins, 21, of St. Louis, and Alex D. Taylor, 18, of St. Louis. Each faces charges of one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven was ecstatic the two men had been charged. He said he felt his detectives, working with some other area law enforcement agencies, had assimilated considerable evidence in the case.

“We worked with departments on this side and the other sides of the river,” Chief Keeven said. “The bond has been set at $150,000 each for each person. Both of these men are from St. Louis, Mo.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Keeven has said the two suspects broke a window and entered Hudson Jewelers in Edwardsville and were out of the building in less than a minute after their entry. The suspects took jewelry was taken and no cash, Keeven said.

“The Hudson family had good video in the store and it was helpful in solving the case,” Keeven said. “We put some photos out on our Facebook page and some good leads came from those of the individuals in the store. We have great support from the community. People make it easier and help us solve crimes. When there is a crime, they are willing to help us.”

In all the major crimes in Edwardsville this past year, Keeven said the public came forward and helped each time.

“The descriptions they provide each time helps us solve the crimes,” the chief said.

More like this: