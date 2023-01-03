EDWARDSVILLE - Two are in custody on $3 million and $2 million bonds and charged with murder in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville. Authorities apprehended Albert Campos, 18, and Matias L. Herrera, 26, in regard to the shooting.

De-Santiago was waiting for his girlfriend at the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue in Collinsville when he was shot.

Detective Captain Brian Koberna, Chief Of Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations and the Illinois Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad, led a press conference at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday afternoon and announced two are in custody for the murder of 18-year-old Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago.

At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting and a male subject in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue, Collinsville. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A total of 20 investigators were activated for the Major Case Squad in the case.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine announced Campos, the alleged shooter, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. Campos’ bond was set at $3 million. Haine said Campos faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Haine said Herrera, who appears to be the getaway driver, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and bond was set at $2 million. Haine said Herrera faces up to 75 years in state prison.

Capt. Koberna said he was not able to address with the media the specific motive for the fatal shooting because of the investigation. He confirmed the suspects and victim were acquaintances.

Koberna said the investigation revealed that Herrera drove Campos to the area of the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue in Collinsville. Campos exited the vehicle, approached the nearby residence, and discharged a firearm in the direction of the residence and vehicles. Campos then approached a vehicle occupied by the victim, Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. He then fired his firearm several times in a pointed manner. Campos then ran to the vehicle being driven by Herrera, which fled the area.

Koberna praised the Major Case Squad for their quick efforts and said Campos and Herrera were arrested approximately 14 hours after the Major Case Squad started the investigation. A total of 25 investigators responded to the call and worked until the case was resolved.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 692-4433.

