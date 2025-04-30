ALTON – Two men from Alton are accused of attacking someone in public at a local grocery store.

Reginald D. Hodges Jr., 28, and Devan C. Luster, 23, both of Alton, were charged on April 25, 2025 with one count each of mob action, both Class 4 felonies.

Hodges and Luster allegedly acted together in striking the same victim about the head and body on March 14, 2025.

By knowingly engaging in the use of force, the two are accused of disturbing the public peace, as the incident unfolded in a public place – the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 2980 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against Hodges and Luster, who were both granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

