ALTON - Two Macoupin County residents were charged with drug possession following increased patrols by the Alton Police Department over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

Patsy A. Heitzig of Brighton, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said officers also found what was believed to be heroin in Heitzig's possession as well. Jason C. Peace, 44, of Gillespie was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Each had bail set at $75,000. The two were not together at the time of the arrest, and the charges stemmed from two separate stops.

Those charges resulted from increased patrols by the police in the areas closely surrounding the Clark Bridge, including the Berm Highway, Highway 67 and Broadway. While the numbers of additional officers and the times they patrolled are not available to the public at this time, Hejna said patrols were increased at set intervals from last Friday, Jan. 12, through the morning of Sunday, Jan. 14.

Police were hitting those areas as a result of increased crime being perpetrated by suspects from St. Louis, Hejna said. As many as 45 charges were filed as a result of those patrols, and officers responded to 37 calls, interacting with 44 people. Some of those people were not charged, but others received multiple charges ranging from simple speeding tickets to warrants to these felony charges.

