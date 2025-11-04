ALTON – Two area men face felony charges after fleeing at high speeds from Alton Police officers in two unrelated incidents.

Richard R. Adkins, 52, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 29, 2025 with three Class 3 felony counts of criminal damage to government supported property, two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and a Class A misdemeanor count of driving while license is suspended.

On Oct. 27, 2025, Adkins allegedly knowingly fled from an Alton Police officer after the officer had given him a visual or audible signal to stop the vehicle he was driving. Adkins allegedly fled at over 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit and disobeyed multiple traffic control devices during his flight from police.

Adkins is additionally accused of causing over $500 worth of damage each to three Alton Police Department patrol vehicles. Charging documents state Adkins knowingly used his 2002 Ford E-250 motor vehicle to damage each of the patrol cars, which were located on Oakwood Avenue in Alton.

The state’s petition to keep Adkins detained pending trial states the incident unfolded after officers observed a black Hyundai Sante Fe with no front or rear license plate speeding on Edwardsville Road. The vehicle reportedly continued to flee after officers activated lights and sirens, attempted to “curb the car,” and deployed stop sticks; Adkins reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph during the attempted flight.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Adkins, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In a separate case, Adam J. Bridges, 42, of West Alton, Mo., was charged with a Class 4 felony count of aggravated fleeing or attempted to elude a peace officer.

Bridges allegedly knowingly fled from an Alton Police officer on Aug. 15, 2025 after being given a visual or audible signal by the officer to stop the vehicle he was driving. He reportedly reached speeds exceeding 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit during his flight from the officer before the pursuit was eventually terminated.

A petition was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to deny pretrial release from custody for Bridges in this case. According to the petition, Bridges had been convicted on two prior occasions with aggravated fleeing from police in 2022 and 2024.

“He was on probation for both convictions when he committed this third offense on Aug. 15, 2025, fleeing from law enforcement for over 12 miles before the pursuit was terminated,” the petition states. “Defendant’s pattern of repeatedly fleeing from police demonstrates a high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution.”

The case against Bridges was also presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.