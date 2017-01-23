WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police observed several “shake and bake” meth labs inside a garage in the first block of West Beach in Wood River and took a male and female into custody at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Crystal L. Sebastian, 30, of the 1st block of West Beach, and Michael S. Butler, 32, also of the 1st block of West Beach, were taken into custody. Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney issued these charges on the two individuals:

Charge 1-Class X Aggravated Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacturing

Charge 2 Class 2 Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials.

Both bonds were set at $150,000.00. Butler was also arrest on a felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wood River officers first responded to the address on West Beach to investigate suspicious noises.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said officers were aware of several reports of alleged drug activity at this address and went to the address to investigate suspicious noises coming from the garage. Officers were also aware of a subject staying at this address was wanted on a felony warrant.

“On the officers' arrival, they heard a male and female conversing inside the garage and they smelled an odor emitting from the garage that was consistent with the process of methamphetamine production,” Bunt said. “The garage was surrounded and one officer announced their presence.

“The male attempted to flee out the back of the garage. Our K-9 unit was present and he quickly surrendered. The female allowed officers into the garage. The officers observed several “shake and bake” meth labs inside the garage. The Illinois State Police Meth Team responded to assist in disposing and gathering evidence.”

