JERSEYVILLE - Two St. Louis men have been charged after a burglary at the Casey's General Store.

Zachary J. Dorsey, 34, of St. Louis, was charged in Jerseyville with Burglary and Criminal Damage to property and Michael L. Crump, 40, of St. Louis, was charged in Jerseyville with Conspiracy to commit Burglary.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby brought up the series of events that led to the arrests:

"On 07/30/19 at approximately 2:59 a.m., officers from the Jerseyville Police Department responded to an alarm at Casey's General Store located in the 700 block of South State St. Upon arrival, officers saw a subject in dark clothing and a hoodie run behind the store. Officers could also see that the front door to the store had been shattered. The cash registers inside the store had been pulled off the counter and pried open.

"Officers located a vehicle leaving the area with Missouri license plates. The driver of the vehicle was detained while officers continued to conduct the investigation.

It was determined during the course of the investigation that the driver of the car Michael L. Crump, 40, of St. Louis, Mo. The second subject who entered the store and was running on foot was identified as Zachary J. Dorsey, 34, of St. Louis Mo.

"Dorsey used a rock to break the front door window and entered the store with the intent to burglarize it. Crump's role was to pick Dorsey up after he committed the burglary. When Officers arrived Dorsey fled on foot and Crump drove away from his waiting spot close to the business. Officers later located Dorsey still on foot and arrested him. Crump was also arrested."

Blackorby added: "It was also determined that prior to committing the burglary in Jerseyville Dorsey and Crump burglarized the Dollar General Store in Carrollton. Carrollton will have charges pending on both subjects."

Both subjects are currently incarcerated in the Jersey County Jail.

