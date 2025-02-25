GRANITE CITY – Two individuals have been charged in separate cases of child battery filed recently in Madison County.

Gordon S. Williams, 40, of Granite City, was charged on Feb. 21, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery.

On Aug. 13, 2024, Williams allegedly struck a 6-year-old child on the legs with a belt, “leaving bruising and red marks,” according to court documents.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Williams, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

In a separate but similar case, Sierra A. Lawson, 25, of Highland, was charged with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery on Feb. 18, 2025.

Lawson allegedly “struck [the victim’s] buttocks multiple times causing extensive bruising.” The victim in this case was 2 years old at the time of the incident on Jan. 3, 2025.

Lawson’s case was presented by the Highland Police Department, and she has also been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

