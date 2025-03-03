ALTON — Two individuals have been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Feb. 26, 2025, near a school bus stop in the 1200 block of Central Avenue, according to the Alton Police Department.

Daniel G. Coalan, an adult, faces multiple charges including Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class X and Class 1) and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons (two counts, Class 4). A 16-year-old juvenile has also been charged under a Delinquency Petition with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1) and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons (two counts, Class 4).

Coalan was arrested on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton, while the juvenile suspect was apprehended the following day in the 700 block of State Street in Wood River, with assistance from the Wood River and East Alton police departments.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford expressed gratitude for the work of his team and the collaboration with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

“This brazen act of violence shocked our community," Ford said. "To target a student as they step off a school bus is absolutely unacceptable."

He emphasized the department's commitment to addressing violent crime in Alton and ensuring the safety of residents.

The Alton Police Department encourages anyone with additional information related to the case to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

