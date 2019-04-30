ALTON – Two were charged following the execution of a search warrant in Alton by the Alton Police Department with the assistance of Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Special Response Team (ILEAS SRT).

The warrant was executed in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to a release from the Alton Police Department. Jared W. Myers, 39, and Cheyanne M. Shaw, 19, were arrested and charged following the raid on the residence shared by both parties in the 3200 block of Hawthorne in Alton. Each person was charged with the following: one count of armed violence, one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Bond for the two was set at $325,000 each.

According to the release from the Alton Police Department, the search warrant was a result from a “multi-week investigation” led by detectives from that department. That investigation was launched as a result of citizen complaints, authorities said.

Once the investigation was launched, the release said surveillance and “additional investigative techniques” were used to confirm the alleged distribution of methamphetamine from that address. Detectives were also able to discern at least one of the residents was armed with a firearm, the release stated.

That search allegedly recovered items supporting the assertion illegal drugs were both used at and distributed from that residence as well as firearms alleged to have been stolen.

Both Myers and Shaw are currently in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

