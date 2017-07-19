EAST ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, two New York men were charged with conspiracy to counterfeit, and passing counterfeit United States currency, and one of the men was also charged with making false statements, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced today.

Quincy Battice, 29, and Linvol R. Cummings, 34, both from New York, were charged with conspiracy to counterfeit and pass counterfeit United States currency. Quincy Battice was also charged with making false statements to an agent of the United States Secret Service.

As alleged in a complaint filed against the two on June 29, 2017, the pair were arrested at a hotel in Troy, Illinois, where Secret Service and Troy Police located the printing device and sheets of uncut counterfeit currency.

The investigation is being conducted by the United States Secret Service and the Troy, Illinois, Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

The indictment alleges that in June of 2017, in the Southern District of Illinois and Eastern District of Missouri, Battice and Cummings conspired to counterfeit United States currency. The indictment also alleges that Battice and Cummings passed counterfeited currency at multiple locations in the region.

The indictment alleges that when arrested, Battice gave false information to law enforcement, including a false name and personal information, causing agents to initially believe that he was another person. Battice was charged with making these false statements.

The conspiracy to counterfeit and pass counterfeit as well as, making a false statement each carry a maximum penalty of up to five years of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

