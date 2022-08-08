Listen to the story

CALHOUN COUNTY - At 2:42 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on South County Road, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation the driver, Katie N. Scott, age 28, of Fieldon, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Operating With Suspended Registration,

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

A passenger, Anthony J. Bushnell, age 30, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Calhoun County, Illinois, Warrant for Failure to Appear,

Calhoun County, Illinois, Warrant for Failure to Pay.

Scott is currently lodged at Jersey County Jail.

Bushnell is currently lodged at Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

