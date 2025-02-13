FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Two suspects were taken into custody following a reported burglary at a residence on Meckfessel Drive in Fairview Heights on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Officers from the Fairview Heights Police Department responded to the scene after the victim discovered various items had been stolen from a shed in her backyard.

The victim reported seeing individuals in her yard and provided surveillance footage that captured the suspects loading stolen items into a tan-colored pickup truck. This evidence facilitated the identification of the suspects.



With assistance from the Belleville Police Department, authorities apprehended the suspects at a residence on South Church Street in Belleville. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney, James Gomric’s Office, has issued warrants for the following individuals:

Jared S. Kitterman, age 31, of the 100 block of Tomlinson Street, East Alton, faces charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, and burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Onyx N. Large III, age 51, who is currently homeless, is also charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Article continues after sponsor message

A third individual was arrested during the investigation but has since been released. Authorities reported that a majority of the stolen property was recovered at a home in Fairview Heights.

The police expressed gratitude for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects through the circulation of their photographs.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: