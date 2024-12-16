SHILOH - At 1:47 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2024, Shiloh Police officers conducted a well-being check on a missing person in the 300 block of North Main Street. The missing individual, identified as Vikki L. Thomas, 59, was located driving a vehicle that was subsequently stopped, leading to the detention of all occupants.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers discovered a controlled substance. As a result, both females in the vehicle were taken into custody for outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following day, St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Beth Nester issued two warrants against Thomas: one for Possession of a Controlled Substance Except (A)/(D), classified as a Class 4 Felony, and another for Obstructing Identification, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The warrants were reviewed and signed by St. Clair County Judge Sara Rice, confirming their validity.

Thomas is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail. The investigation continues as authorities proceed with the case.

All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

More like this: