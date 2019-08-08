GODFREY - Two people were airlifted after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred at Godfrey Road and Montclair Avenue in Godfrey at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday.

Madison County Sheriff Department Captain William Dimitroff said his deputies responded to a motorcycle down when they located the crash they found a male driver and female passager on the ground with serious injuries.

The Godfrey Fire Department responded and called for two medical helicopters to the scene because of the injuries. Both victims were transported to St. Louis hospitals.